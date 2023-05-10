In pictures: Balmoral Show filled with family fun as thousands flock to day one

Scroll down to see lots of photos from day one

Two ladies locked up on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

One year old Triplets Thomas,Stella,Emilia Spence pictured with Jenny, Dean Spence and Andrew Gordon enjoying day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Enjoying day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Hunter Horses showing at Arena One on day one of the Balmoral Show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Sophie Farr pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Ciara and Darcy Mollan 3 years pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Chris, Tessa, Ethan and Matthew Polley from Hillsborough pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Samual Charles and Ray Charles 2 years old from Cookstown pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

James OÕRourke pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Leanne Green with Derriaghy Beef Shorthorns Bethlehem Malton Senior bull pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Frankie Kealey, Robyn Jane McFarland 15 months and Mark McFarland from Gortin, Co Tyrone pictured on day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Leanne Green with Derriaghy Beef Shorthorns Bethlehem Malton Senior bull on day one at the show. — © Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The opening day of the 154th Balmoral Show got off to an exciting start with triplets soaking up all the fun on their seventh birthday.

Thousands filed into Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre for the biggest farming event of the year on Wednesday, enjoying everything it has to offer.

Malorie McArthur said she was excited to attend with her triplet grandchildren, Meredith, Theodore and Loughlin McArthur-Cullen.

“It’s their birthday, so it’s a really special day out,” Ms McArthur said, adding that this was her first time back at the Balmoral Show in a long time, but is sure she will return next year.

“I haven’t been in about 30 years when it was in the King’s Hall and I’ll be back every year now. I love it, it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said.

Charlotte Wells and her husband believe it is the perfect family day out. “We are having a great day. We wouldn’t miss it, it’s the start of our summer.”

Ms Wells’s family attend every year in the hopes their sheep will win a rosette and have already had some success.

“We won fourth in one class and seventh in another one,” she explained.

“We have one more to show today and we are always hoping for a win.”

Theodore, Meredith and Loughlin McArthur-Cullen celebrating their seventh birthday at the Balmoral Show.

It’s not only sheep that are competing, with many farmers bringing their prized stock in their bid to win a title.

Robert McWilliams has two cows entered into a competition, but he isn’t too worried about winning.

“We are only out here to compete, we aren't here to win,” he said. “If we win anything, it’s a bonus.”

A lot of work goes into preparing livestock as Naomi Hanon and her husband George start washing their cows as early as possible before showtime.

Ms Hanon said: “We have left ourselves a couple of hours, we have three to show so we left ourselves plenty of time.”

Day one at the Balmoral Show. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Making sure their cattle are perfect for the ring is a tiring process.

“She was washed and blow dried and now we are just soaking her to get the coat up for showing this afternoon,” Ms Hanon explained.

Balmoral Show: How to prep your cow for the main event

Once the animals are prepped, they are ready to enter the ring. The cattle are guided around by their owner, which is not something all farmers enjoy.

“It’s awful, I’m not a fan of it,” joked Dennis Riddick. “I don’t mind them, it’s just because I had a cow and she didn’t have her calf with her, so she took off.

"She wasn’t happy at all and this one, she wouldn’t walk so we were looking a bit stupid outside, but it’s all fun.”

Sophie McCrea agrees that it can be hard to engage the cattle while they are in the ring.

“It does come with pros and cons,” she said. “It is nice to go out, once you get in the rhythm of it and once they do follow the cow.”

Despite it only being Dennis and Sophie’s second year attending the show, they are sure they will continue to compete for a long time.

“This is our second time at Balmoral, last year was our first,” said Mr Riddick.

“We have learnt a lot, this is our second year and you know everything about it now.”

One very happy face in the cattle ring was Peter McAreavey, whose Dexter cow placed second in its class.

“I’m very happy with the result,” he said. “I got better than the last time and that’s the important thing, to keep improving.”

He is now preparing his cows for the championship - something that isn’t fazing him.

“I don’t see a reason to be nervous for it,” he said. “I get what I get. Hopefully I win.”

Despite the show mainly attracting farmers, some urbanites have also joined in on the fun.

“It’s very new to us. I’m from the city so seeing cows and stuff is a bit different,” said Nick Lewslby, who is running a trade stall at the show with his partner Erinn Hart for their business, Daizee Studios.

Despite not being from the countryside, it is important for the pair that nature is incorporated in their business and they have enjoyed learning more about agriculture.

“We are getting to meet lots of different people, so it is really good, we are very much enjoying it,” Mr Lewslby said.

One year old Triplets Thomas,Stella,Emilia Spence pictured with Jenny, Dean Spence and Andrew Gordon enjoying day one at the show. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A youngster has a ball petting a goat. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Day one at the 2023 Balmoral Show. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Horses also made an appearance. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

