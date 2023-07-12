In pictures: Bonfires set alight across NI as tens of thousands celebrate the Eleventh Night

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne before it was set alight. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Bonfires were set alight across Northern Ireland as tens of thousands celebrated the Eleventh Night.

On Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities across the region to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Spectators enjoyed bonfires in Larne, Bangor, Newtownards and many other bonfires across the country.

The Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, which has been described as the largest in the world by its organisers, spectacularly toppled over. The bonfire had aimed to raise money for a local child who is undergoing cancer treatment.

The West Winds bonfire in Newtownards was lit around 10.30pm. Meanwhile, a man fell off a nearby bonfire in Newtownards before it was lit.

At one bonfire in Kilcooley, all flags and emblems were removed from the bonfire. Community leaders told The Belfast Telegraph they made an active decision to make this as “welcoming as possible for all communities”.

The placing of an image of Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and Irish flags on a bonfire in the Eastvale area of Dungannon, as well as an effigy, above a poster bearing the name of Sinn Fein Councillor Taylor McGrann at a bonfire in Rathcoole on the outskirts of Belfast, are being investigated by police as hate crimes.

The Orange Order Grand Secretary has condemned the effigy of First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill, saying it is “wrong and should not happen”.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said they received 147 emergency 999 calls between 6pm on Tuesday and 2am on Wednesday – a drop of 28% on last year.

They said 34 of the calls were bonfire-related, one less than last year.

Eleventh night bonfire photographs

Larne – Craigyhill

Newtownards – West Winds

Bangor – Kilcooley

Belfast – Conway Street

Belfast – Ballysillan

Portadown – Corcrain

Corcrain bonfire lit as NI prepares for Eleventh Night celebrations