In Pictures: Christmas arrives in Belfast as Santa and Mrs Claus greet crowds of children

Police advise motorists of diversions ahead of Christmas lights switch on

Santa Claus and a cast of characters paraded through the streets of Belfast on Saturday to celebrate his arrival at the Winter Wonderland Grotto at CastleCourt Shopping Centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Christmas has officially got underway in Belfast as crowds gathered to watch Santa’s parade into CastleCourt.

The Christmas market also opened at City Hall on Saturday to the delight of locals.

Santa’s “spectacular” arrival parade began at midday where little eyes sparkled at the sight of Santa aboard his sleigh with Mrs Claus, surrounded by princesses, superheroes, dancers and live music

Families lined the parade route and the mall for free face painting and fun with all the Christmas characters.

The grand opening of the Christmas market takes place from 6pm on Saturday.

Popular with locals and visitors, the market offers Belfast specialties, as well as gifts and products from around the world.

Much of the local food is provided by nearby St George’s Market so look out for your favourite traders while you’re there.

There will be more than 100 Christmas chalets, the famous beer tent and people have been advised not to miss “the Hug in a Mugof, a German gluhwein direct from the Mosel Valley”.

French crepes, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, Spanish paella are some of the classic European foods you can sample.

Mulled wine, hot cider, local beer and hot chocolate are all immensely popular at the markets.

Police are advising road users that the Belfast City Council Christmas in Belfast opening night will be taking place in the City Centre tonight from 6pm to 9m.

The event will include a Christmas procession through the city centre with local diversions and road closures in place from 6pm.

The procession begins at 6pm and the route will include Union Street, North Street, Royal Avenue, Castle Place, Corn Market, Arthur Square, Castle Lane, Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, North Street and Union Street.

If you are attending, please allow extra time for your journey. If you are not attending the event, please seek an alternative route.