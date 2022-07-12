In pictures: Eleventh night bonfires lit as The Twelfth 2022 celebrations begin

Have a look through our photo gallery of the night's events

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2022 - General view of the Loyalist bonfire which is claiming a new world record on July 11, 2022 in Larne, Northern Ireland. Loyalists bonfire builders have apparently broken the world record for a bonfire build ahead of the annual 12th of July celebrations which mark the protestant King William of Orange victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne. Firemen hosed down nearby properties to keep the exteriors cool and prevent them from catching fire. According to the official Guinness World Records the record for the tallest structure stands at The Craigyhill bonfire has been measured today at a height over 200 ft by an independent land survey company. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Pacemaker Press 12/07/22 Watchers on overlook the 11th Night Bonfires across Belfast from Cavehill Mountain on Tuesday Morning. Pic Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press: 11 July 2022: Enjoying the fireworks at the Pitt Park Bonfire in East Belfast on the 11th Night. Picture By : Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Bonfires were lit across Northern Ireland last night as celebrations for The Twelfth began.

The most high profile blaze took place in the Craigyhill estate in Larne, where organisers are confident they have broken the world record for the largest bonfire, standing at over 200ft, and now await official confirmation.

Of course, the bonfires were lit under a cloud of mourning after John Steele, a window cleaner who was aged in his mid-30s, was killed when he fell from a separate pyre in Larne over the weekend.

In total more than 250 bonfires were constructed in loyalist neighbourhoods across Northern Ireland.

The fires are traditionally ignited on the eve of the Twelfth of July – a day when members of Protestant loyal orders parade to commemorate the Battle of Boyne in 1690.