In pictures: Firefighters tackle gorse fire at Giant’s Park in north Belfast

Health Minister praises fire service for working “tirelessly in extreme circumstances” after spate of wildfires

Firefighters from Whitla fire station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Firefighters from Whitla fire station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Firefighters from Whitla Fire Station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Firefighters from Whitla fire station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

Firefighters from Whitla fire station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Firefighters from Whitla Fire Station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on Monday. (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has attended a gorse fire at Giant’s Park in north Belfast.

At 340 acres, the North Foreshore of Belfast Lough is the largest development site in the city.

It is one of a number of wildfires which NIFRS have responded to over recent days including those started deliberately at Cave Hill and in the Mourne Mountains.

Firefighters from Whitla fire station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

On Twitter, NIFRS said: “We are currently in attendance at a gorse fire at the Altagarron Road area of Claudy.

“There are currently 8 Fire Appliances with specialist wildfire equipment in attendance. Please avoid the area.”

Given the recent spate of fires, Health Minister Robin Swann commended NIFRS for its quick response to “shocking wildfires”.

Firefighters from Whitla Fire Station battle a gorse fire at the North Shore in Belfast on March 28th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph).

He added: “These fires are causing untold damage to our environment and are also very challenging for the NIFRS.

“I pay tribute to each and every one of our firefighters who have worked tirelessly in extreme circumstances to bring these fires under control.

“Everyone has a role to play in protecting our landscape so future generations can enjoy and benefit from it.”