In pictures: NI’s hottest day of 2023 recorded with more sun to come in week ahead

Michael Simons with his Japanese Akita's (L-R) Morgana and Luna at Botanic Gardens Belfast on 4th June 2023

Michelle O'Neill and Deirdre Roberts enjoying NI's warmest day of 2023 so far in Botanic Gardens

Caleb with mum Francesca Weir enjoying the warmest day of the year so far at Botanic Gardens

The highest temperature recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday was 24.7C in Castlederg in Co Tyrone, making it the highest maximum temperature recorded in NI so far this year.

It banishes the previous record of 24.5C, set again at Castlederg, and documented just less than a week ago on Tuesday, May 30.

The hottest day prior to that was set at Helen’s Bay in Co Down with 21.9C, nearly a fortnight ago.

Sun here to stay: Northern Ireland weather forecast for the coming week

While the north-west Tyrone village of Castlederg has been seeing the most heat this week, the sunshine has spread throughout Northern Ireland, and thousands of people have flocked outdoors to soak up the rays.

Music lovers attending dance music festival AVA and the opening night of the Belsonic event in Belfast, courtesy of Lionel Richie, were especially treated as the glorious weather and light continued well over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, mercury levels in Northern Ireland for the rest of the week will peak into the low twenties, most likely in the west, as it will always be slightly cooler in the east with a slight onshore breeze.

Monday is expected to stay dry with any early mist patches soon dispersing, leaving sunny spells. It will then become very warm inland and winds will remain light, with maximum temperatures set to reach 23C.

Overall, the national weather forecaster believes there will be very little change over the coming days, with high pressure maintaining dry, settled conditions and sunny spells.

Ella Ross at Botanic Gardens Belfast on 4th June 2023

However, some mist and fog patches will form at nights, burning off by day, and minimum temperatures are expected to go no lower than 9C.

There is the potential risk of isolated showers on Monday in NI due to the high air pressure the UK has been experiencing recently, but blue skies will largely return and remain.

Looking at a longer forecast, settled conditions are likely to persist for many well into next weekend.

However, it may become cloudier in the southwest of the UK, with the chance of some showers or thunderstorms.

It will likely remain cloudy at times along northern and eastern coasts, cloud occasionally moving inland, mainly overnight.

Later in the month, the Met Office said uncertainty will increase, but there is a risk of showers or thunderstorms in southern areas of the UK, while northern areas are more likely to hold onto drier conditions.

The easterly breeze may ease at times, allowing eastern counties to see a recovery in temperatures, which will generally stay at near to above average.

As the UV levels rise, people are encouraged to wear sun cream daily, even if the sun doesn’t seem strong, and the public have been advised to look out for those who are more vulnerable, including the elderly, those living alone, in care or suffering from long-term illness, as well as young children, outdoor workers and animals.

Hay fevers sufferers have also been warned that grass and nettle pollen levels are also on the rise in Northern Ireland this coming week.

