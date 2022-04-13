In pictures: Northern Ireland women win over new fans on historic night against England at Windsor Park

Have a flick through our supporter photo gallery

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Northern Ireland's fans during the World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on April 12 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th April 2022 FIFA WomenÕs World Cup 2023 Qualifying Round at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Norther Ireland Vs England. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the sellout match of 18,000 people, breaking a record for attendance at womenÕs football in Northern ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Northern Ireland’s women’s footballers lost a match but won an army of new fans on a historic night at Windsor Park.

A record-breaking crowd of 15,348 watched as they were beaten 5-0 by England in a World Cup qualifier.

It smashed the previous attendance record of just over 4,500 set last autumn against Latvia in Belfast.

At the end, the Northern Ireland players walked around the pitch to the sound of Ben E. King’s Stand By Me, applauding the home supporters who had stayed right to the final whistle, even as the England goals stacked up.

Among the first-time fans was Anna Winters, who said that whatever the result, she would be back.

“There is a buzz around the team and nights like only raise the profile and hopefully win over more fans,” she said.

This defeat against an England side who have now won all eight of their qualifying games ended Northern Ireland’s already faint hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup.

But they do have a huge summer to look forward to as attention turns to the European Championships.

Young fans at the Northern Ireland v England game in Belfast

The Irish FA had worked hard to promote this game, with a fan zone providing pre-game entertainment and many families and younger fans among the near-capacity crowd.

They included siblings Heather, James, Andrew and Rob Cunningham, from Annahilt in Co Down.

Heather said: “It is one of my first games. I don’t usually go, so it’s pretty exciting.”

The other three often attend Northern Ireland games — and are heading to the Euros this summer.

James said: “We would follow the men and, more recently, the women home and away.

“We’ve been to France, been to Switzerland, the women’s game at Wembley against England last year too.

“You can see tonight how the women’s side is getting more popular — the Euros qualification has really raised the profile.”

Andrew added: “It’s the growing success that is drawing fans. There is growing support and people want to be part of that.”

Daniel Taylor from Bangor was attending his first women’s fixture. “I’ve been to a few men’s games but never a women’s game, so it is a new experience,” he said.

“It’s a great occasion. England have a few good women’s premier league players. A big game at a full Windsor Park, it is something you just can’t turn down.”

Amanda Wilton and David Cathcart, both from Belfast, were also anticipating an exciting evening.

“We wanted to show our support for the girls. They have done really well recently, so it’s great to see people come out and support them,” explained David.

Also among the crowd were 200 fans from Abbey Villa FC and the P7 class of Howard Primary School in Dungannon.

Just like every big Windsor occasion, Sweet Caroline got the crowd going before choruses of Green and White Army echoed through the ground.

Unfortunately for the home fans, it was England who ran out clear winners, scoring in the 25th minute after Lauren Hemp’s sliced effort looped over the goalkeeper.

Ella Toone doubled their lead early in the second half, then Hemp made it 3-0 — running on to a pass and rounding the goalkeeper.

Toone set up Georgia Stanway to hammer home the fourth in the 70th minute, while Stanway added the fifth late on.