In pictures: Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons lit across Northern Ireland

Have a look through our photo gallery

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, lights the Jubilee beacon at the Peoples Park in Ballymena, The council joining in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year monarchy.

Arran School of dance, performs for the crowds after the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, lit the Jubilee beacon at the Peoples Park in Ballymena, The council joining in a UK-wide long weekend of celebrations to honour the dedication of Her Majesty The Queen's 70-year monarchy.

Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black and Lord-Lieutenant of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle along with Ronnie Thompson and Rachael Sloan pictured as a beacon is lit outside the Titanic Belfast building to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lord Lieutenant of County Down Mr Gawn Rowan Hamilton; David Burns, Chief Executive of LCCC; Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin lightning the beacon at Hillsborough Fort as the Royal Hillsborough community and the wider council area celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

An action-packed programme of free entertainment for all the family is taking place in Mid and East Antrim throughout the long weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Town criers announced the official proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee events at Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday evening beacons were lit in the three towns to join those in a chain of celebration across the UK. Photography- Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

A beacon is lit outside the Titanic Belfast building to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. A number of other events are taking place to mark the Royal milestone across Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continued on Thursday evening as beacons were lit in every corner of the UK.

A total of 1,500 beacons were set ablaze as the country celebrates 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

In Northern Ireland, at least 25 beacons took part, with fires at Titanic Belfast, St Column's Cathedral in Londonderry, at the top of Slieve Donard and in Enniskillen - the UK's most westerly town - to name a few.

Have a flick through our photo gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.