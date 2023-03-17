In pictures: St Patrick’s Day parades in full colour across Northern Ireland

Have a look and see if you can spot anybody you know out celebrating

Watch: Thousands of people celebrate St Patrick's Day in style in Belfast

As ever, Northern Ireland was turned green on Friday for St Patrick’s Day.

There were celebrations across towns and cities, including parades taking place in Belfast, Derry, Downpatrick, Armagh and Newry.

There were plenty of people looking the part and we’ve put together the top photos from the festivities.

Have a look and see if you spot anybody you know:

Revellers in Belfast city centre for St Patrick's Day (Presseye).

The Lord Mayor takes part in the Belfast parade for St Patrick's Day (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Colourful characters at the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Irish dancers at the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

A group in traditional Eastern European dress take part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye.) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

A band plays at the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Spectators at the St Patrick's Day parade in Belfast (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Performers and floats take part in the St. Patrick's Day parade, as it makes its way through Belfast city centre (Presseye) — © Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

