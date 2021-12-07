In pictures: Storm Barra buffets Northern Ireland

Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. More than 1,000 customers are without power due to damage to the network, according to NI Electricity. Motorists are advised that Troopers Lane in Carrickfergus has been closed from the train station to the junction with the Old Shore Road due to a fallen tree. Please exercise caution in the area. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.