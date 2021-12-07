In pictures: Storm Barra buffets Northern Ireland

Home > News > Northern Ireland In pictures: Storm Barra buffets Northern IrelandStorm Barra battered Donaghadee today, Tuesday 7th December, 2021. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 07/12/2021 Heavy winds hits Whitehead in Co Antrim on Tuesday. Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. More than 1,000 customers are without power due to damage to the network, according to NI Electricity. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerStorm Barra battered Donaghadee today, Tuesday 7th December, 2021. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)Storm Barra battered Donaghadee today, Tuesday 7th December, 2021. Bangor Coastguard closed a road leading to the town’s famous lighthouse, whilst also placing sand bags at the doors or homes and businesses. Redevelopment of the play park on Lemon’s Warf was halted due to machinery and equipment being partially submerged. The force of the waves crashing over the sea defence was enough to move bins, large planters and even cars. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)Storm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. More than 1,000 customers are without power due to damage to the network, according to NI Electricity. Motorists are advised that Troopers Lane in Carrickfergus has been closed from the train station to the junction with the Old Shore Road due to a fallen tree. Please exercise caution in the area. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.More than 1,000 customers are without power due to damage to the network, according to NI Electricity. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerHeavy winds hits Whitehead in Co Antrim on Tuesday.Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerHeavy winds hits Whitehead in Co Antrim on Tuesday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerStorm Barra Batters Carrickfergus Coast Line. Photo: Kirth Ferris/PacemakerStorm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.A red warning remains in place for parts of the south-west of the Republic of Ireland. Photo: Kirth Ferris/PacemakerStorm Barra has brought strong winds, heavy rain and snow to Northern Ireland, with a yellow weather warning in place until 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ PacemakerTue 7 Dec 2021 at 15:58