In pictures: The Twelfth 2022 parades across Northern Ireland as 18 demonstrations in full swing

Thousands have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland as The Twelfth gets back into full swing in 2022.

After two years of being hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, it's a long awaited return to normal service, with 18 parades taking place across NI.

Our photographers were on location in Armagh, Ballygowan, Ballymena, Belfast, Bushmills, Castlecaulfield, Enniskillen, Greyabbey, Limavady and Newtownabbey.

Have a look through our galleries and see if anybody you know was snapped:

Armagh

Dame Arlene Foster and Charlie Lawson, bringing viewers the Twelfth from Armagh live on GB News. Photo by Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Ava Rose and Jack McMullan pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Synotts True Blues pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Charlie Lawson pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Tuesday 12th July 2022 Charlie Lawson pictured at the Annual 12th of July demonstrations which were held at Armagh City Photo by / Stephen Hamilton

Ballygowan

12th July parade in Ballygowan (Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

PACEMAKER PRESS 06-07-22 12th July parade in Ballygowan today. Thousands of people are marching at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July. The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690. On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges parade through villages, towns and cities. Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Ballymena

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2011 12th July celebrations in Ballymena Co Antrim. Ballee flute band on parade.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2011 12th July celebrations in Ballymena Co Antrim. Kernohans True Blues banner blows in the wind.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2011 12th July celebrations in Ballymena Co Antrim. Sons of William Kells.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2011 12th July celebrations in Ballymena Co Antrim. Petticrew Mem Acc band.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2011 12th July celebrations in Ballymena Co Antrim. Craigywarren LOL 476.

Belfast

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The annual 12th of July celebrations which are taking place in full for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic mark the protestant King William of Oranges victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The annual 12th of July celebrations which are taking place in full for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic mark the protestant King William of Oranges victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

There are 18 parades taking place across Northern Ireland: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Twelfth of July orange march takes place on July 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Bushmills

Two Old Bushmills Distillery barrels full of Boyne water uncorked on Main Street are uncorked by the Grand Master Edward Stevenson at the annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills, County Antrim. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 12th July 2022 - General view of the annual Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills, County Antrim. Thousands of people are marching at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July. The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Castlecaulfield

12th July parade in Castlecaulfield. Picture By : Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Pacemaker Press: 12 July 2022: 12th July parade in Castlecaulfield. The parade moved off from the Assembly Field on the Donaghmore Road, headed by Castlecaulfield's own WJ Armstrong Memorial Pipe Band and Lodge LOL 45. . The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690. Picture By : Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Enniskillen

The Bass drummer of Defenders of The Rock Flute Band taking part in the Twelfth Celebrations in Enniskillen.

Taking part in The Twelfth Celebrations in Enniskillen.

A young triangle player in The Sister Susan Graham Memorial Accordian Band.

Breathren with LOL 1648 making their way through Enniskillen.

Kinawley District taking part in The Twelfth Celebrations in Enniskillen.

Greyabbey

Greyabbey 12 July parade makes its way through the town for the first time in over 50 years. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 12-07-2022

Lauren Kelly and her German Shepard dog Blue enjoy the 12th parade at Greyabbey. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 12-07-2022

Greyabbey 12 July parade makes its way through the town for the first time in over 50years. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 12-07-2022

Greyabbey 12 July parade makes its way through the town for the first time in over 50years. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 12-07-2022

Greyabbey 12 July parade makes its way through the town for the first time in over 50years. Picture Colm O'Reilly Belfast Telegraph 12-07-2022

Limavady

One of the young musicians from Dungiven Crown Defenders pictured during the Twelfth of July Celebrations in Limavady which this year hosted the main County Londonderry event. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.07.22

The Twelfth of July Celebrations in Limavady which this year hosted the main County Londonderry event. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.07.22

The Twelfth of July Celebrations in Limavady which this year hosted the main County Londonderry event. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.07.22

Kildoag Pipe Band pictured during the Twelfth of July Celebrations in Limavady which this year hosted the main County Londonderry event. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.07.22

Kildoag Pipe Band pictured during the Twelfth of July Celebrations in Limavady which this year hosted the main County Londonderry event. Picture Martin McKeown. 12.07.22

Newry

Annual 12th July parade through Newry City Co Down.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 12/07/2022 Annual 12th July parade through Newry City Co Down this morning. Thousands of people are marching at 18 locations across Northern Ireland to mark the Twelfth of July. The annual Orange Order parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange - also known as King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690. On 12 July, marching bands from Orange lodges parade through villages, towns and cities.

