In pictures: The Twelfth 2022 parades across Northern Ireland as 18 demonstrations in full swing
Thousands have taken to the streets across Northern Ireland as The Twelfth gets back into full swing in 2022.
After two years of being hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, it's a long awaited return to normal service, with 18 parades taking place across NI.
Our photographers were on location in Armagh, Ballygowan, Ballymena, Belfast, Bushmills, Castlecaulfield, Enniskillen, Greyabbey, Limavady and Newtownabbey.
Have a look through our galleries and see if anybody you know was snapped:
Armagh
Ballygowan
Ballymena
Belfast
Bushmills
Castlecaulfield
Enniskillen
Greyabbey
Limavady
Newry