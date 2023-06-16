In pictures: Tour of the North parade takes place in Belfast

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 16-06-2023: The Tour of the North takes to the streets of North Belfast on Friday night for the annual parade. The Parade leaves Carlisle Circus in North Belfast. Picture By: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

The Tour of the North annual parade leaving Carlisle Circus in north Belfast. Pic by: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

The annual 'Tour of the North' parade has taken place in Belfast as spectators gathered to watch hundreds of bandsmen march through the city centre.

Eleven bands and around 500 participants took part in the annual march which began at 6.30pm on Friday.

The parade is regarded as a major event in the Orange Order marching calendar and one of the key parades in the run up to the traditional marching season.

Tour of the North parade passes off without incident

The Parades Commission ruled that only a single drumbeat could be played along the section of the route from the Westlink junction with Clifton Street and the junction of Union Street and Donegall Street, past St Patrick's Church, on both the outward and inward journeys.

The parade had caused some traffic disruption in the city during the evening with road delays impacting in the vicinity of Carlisle Circus/ Clifton Street/ Donegall Street between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.

A number of diversions were also in place as the parade made its way through parts of north Belfast.

The Tour of the North annual parade leaving Carlisle Circus in north Belfast. Pic by: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press.

