In pictures: William and Kate make first royal visit to Northern Ireland and Prince and Princess of Wales

In pictures: William and Kate make first royal visit to Northern Ireland and Prince and Princess of WalesThe Prince and Princess of Wales tap glasses after making cocktails during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA WirePrince William has time for a selfie at Carrickfergus Castle. The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Carrickfergus Castle on October 6, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Leah Brown (3) waits with excitment as the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Carrickfergus Castle on October 6, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)The Prince and Princess of Wales greet the crowds at Carrickfergus Castle (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)Princess Kate tries her hand at cocktail-making at new Belfast street-food hotspot Trademarket. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.The Prince and Princess of Wales tasting drinks after a cocktail making competition during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA WirePress Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th October 2022 - The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre. As well as meeting with vendors, Their Royal Highnesses heard from local entrepreneur, Will Neill, about his inspiration for the project and meet representatives from Kainos, a local software company, supporting the business venture. (Photo by Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and shakes hands with well-wishers after her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)The Prince and Princess of Wales with Dr Philip McGarry, Deputy Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast, during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. 