In tune: Online sensation Darragh joins family for charity Christmas single

He's Tyrone's busiest man - and now four-year-old internet sensation Darragh O'Neill is adding a new job to his already very long-list.

The video of the little boy discussing his action-packed day of work with his mum Caroline reached people round the world.

It's been viewed almost 10 million times and shared by a host of celebrities including One Direction's Niall Horan.

And now the youngster and his family have teamed up with Donegal singer-songwriter Jim (Farmer) Harte to launch a charity Christmas single to raise money to help make sure that no child in Northern Ireland is left without a gift and that families have food to eat this Christmas.

Inspired by Darragh, the 'I'm a Busy Man' single, which has been written and performed by Jim (Farmer) Harte, is in aid of Women's Aid, Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) and Mission Christmas - Cash for Kids.

Mum Caroline said: "I couldn't believe it when Jim got in touch to say he had written a song after watching the video when it went viral. The easy-listening folk song was inspired by Darragh's busy day of work and as soon as I heard it I thought it would be lovely to share with the people around the world who fell in love with Darragh and the innocence of childhood."

All proceeds raised will go towards buying gifts and food for the three local charities to distribute throughout their networks.

And in an effort to support local this Christmas, where possible, the gifts and food will be bought from independent retailers across Northern Ireland.

In addition an accompanying video of footage featuring Darragh and his family - brother Pearse (6), sister Tess (1), mum Caroline, dad Gerard and special guest Ronan McAliskey - who Darragh famously referenced multiple times in his original video - has been created as part of the 'DIGG Deep for Kids' fundraising initiative.

The fundraising drive follows Caroline's efforts in 2019 which saw her raise £23k in just one week to try and make sure no child in Northern Ireland was left without a gift at Christmas.

She added: "We hope people will love the single as much as we do and download it to help us raise as much money as possible."

'I'm a Busy Man' is available to download or purchase on CD for £4 from www.diggmama.com