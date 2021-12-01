Inaugural Derry to Manchester Ryanair flight takes off from city’s airport

Derry's Adam B with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke and Dawn McLaughlin, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Picture Martin McKeown. 01.12.21

The first Ryanair flight from City of Derry Airport to Manchester has taken off on Wednesday morning.

The inaugural service got a VIP send-off with Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor Graham Warke in attendance.

He was joined by the President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce Dawn McLaughlin.

The flights between the two cities will operate three weekly flights.

Wednesday’s flight also saw some famous faces on board, with Derry’s own YouTube sensation Adam B one of the passengers on the inaugural departure.

When the route was announced earlier this year, the airline’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness said: “Ryanair remains committed to re-building Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026.

"As Ryanair takes delivery of 55 additional Boeing 737-8200 ‘Gamechanger’ aircraft this winter, we are delighted to add this new route from Derry to Manchester.”

In the summer, Ryanair announced they were leaving Northern Ireland, blaming air passenger duty (APD) and a lack of “incentives” from Belfast International and Belfast City airports.

It had previously stopped flying from City of Derry Airport earlier this year.

The company has been calling for the air levy to be scrapped or suspended, with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak committing in his Autumn budget to reducing it on domestic flights by 2023.