Inayat Shah murder probe officers urge pair urged to contact them

Police at the scene on Galgorm Road in Ballymena

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Ballymena are trying to trace a man and woman who may hold information on the crime.

Inayat Shah (67), who ran the Traveller's Rest at Galgorm Road, was stabbed to death on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with Mr Shah's murder.

In a fresh appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said police were particularly keen to trace two people.

"Our investigation into the murder of Inayat Shah continues and I would like to make a specific appeal at this time to a man and woman who spoke with security staff at the front sangar of Ballymena PSNI station on Saturday afternoon," he said.

"The man and woman, who were accompanied by a small child, spoke briefly to security at around 3.30pm."

Anyone with information on the murder can contact detectives at Seapark on 101 quoting reference 863 of 21/03/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.