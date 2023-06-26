Incident which saw man smash windows in Ballymena being treated as racially motivated hate crime

The windows of a number of properties in Ballymena were smashed on Monday morning.

Police have said the incident on Larne Street is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Inspector Reid said: "At 2.15am, we received a report that windows at a number of residential properties in the area had been smashed by a man with a hammer.

“The suspect is described as being of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top.

“Officers attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, we are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously. We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately.

"Additionally, I would ask that anyone who has any concerns around this type of behaviour report them to police. When you report crime, we can take steps to stop it.

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.