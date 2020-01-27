Increase in drug overdose emergency call outs in Northern Ireland

The use of an emergency drug to saves lives in the event of a heroin overdose has increased.

There has been an increase in the number of emergency call outs for suspected drug overdoses the ambulance service has had to deal with in Northern Ireland over the past three years.

The service dealt with 1,010 calls in 2017, that increased to 1,394 a year later and 1,494 calls made by the end of November last year. That was an increase of 47%.

A charity has called for a drugs task force to address the issue as well as more support made available to vulnerable people as well as a safe consumption facility.

There was also a 40% increase in the number of times Naloxone, which temporarily reverses the effects of opioid overdoses, was administered.

In 2017, the ambulance service administered the drug 628 times. It was used 873 times in 2018 and in 2019 it was used 876 times.

The Simon Community, which works with homeless said the figures were only a “brief glimpse into the drugs crisis” in Northern Ireland as there would be other organisations handling drug emergencies.

“Our experience is that those seeking support for their mental health who also have substance use issues struggle to get the support they need as they are deemed not to meet the threshold for treatment until their substance use issues are addressed,” said Eoin Ryan of the Simon Community.

Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director of the NIAS, said the service had been working with the Public Health Agency and other statutory bodies to address underlying issues as well as improving emergency response times.

"The rise in the number of times our crews have administered this life-saving treatment over the past few years reflects the growing social issues we see in relation to mental health and related usage of both drugs and alcohol," he told the BBC.

Chris Rintoul, manager of Extern's drugs and alcohol consultancy service, said the charity was concerned at the level of deaths, especially in Belfast.

"We need a new approach," he added.

"The first thing I'd recommend is to establish a drug task force similar to that available in Scotland.

"In particular there needs to be more support for those who are homeless. We need a service like a drug consumption facility where those using drugs can be observed in a safe, sterile environment which will help prevent infections and overdoses."

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw expressed her concern at the rise in serious overdose cases, and commended the work of the ambulance service, Extern. She hailed them as life savers.

The South Belfast MLA said: “I visited Extern only last week to hear about the street injectors support service and other ongoing work which is saving lives daily.

“If we wish to tackle the rise in serious overdose cases we will need different and more wide-ranging services. In the short term, we need to ensure that those at risk and those around them have access to naloxone, ideally through the nasal spray, to save lives.

"In the longer term, we need swiftly to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of overdose and where the support is available, as well as of course addressing the issues in areas such as mental health and homelessness where too many people are still living without adequate support and protection.”

The Public Health Agency is in talks to start a pilot of the nasal-spray version of naloxone.

Chris Rintoul added: "This will help will certain cases as some are uncomfortable with the use of injectables. It will also be helpful for workers in the city centre at night, who find difficulty administering the injectable drug because of poor lighting."