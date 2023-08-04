‘Increased’ PSNI presence in Portrush ahead of town’s first Pride event

Controlled explosions were carried out on devices wrapped in Pride flags during June in Portrush

The PSNI has said patrols will be increased in Portrush over the coming days ahead of the inaugural Causeway Pride this weekend.

The first Pride event to be held in the borough will take place on Saturday. A rally is planned for the town’s West Strand followed by a health and wellbeing drop-in and after party in the evening.

Tensions in the area have been raised after a number of online posts by local far-right activist Mark Brown.

Once jailed for a racially motivated attack on a taxi driver, Brown claimed last month that the community was opposed to the Pride event and branded those behind it as a “queer tent” attempting to “force debauchery and other societal ills on our townsfolk”.

Police also confirmed they were investigating claims of online harassment following an LGBT event in the town in June.

Read more Ex-NF leader claims community is against Portrush Pride

The LGBTQIA+ Awareness and Wellbeing Event was organised by Unison NI’s LGBT+ group on June 8 at Portrush Town Hall to coincide with the international celebration of Pride Month.

While present at the event at Portrush Town Hall, the PSNI received a report of online harassment.

It’s understood it related to a number of posts generated by a Facebook account linked to a National Front activist in the area.

Ex-National Front leader in NI Mark Brown

Alliance councillor Stephen McCully was also targeted that month when controlled explosions had to be carried out by ammunition technical officers on two suspicious devices left close to his home in Portrush. Both devices were wrapped in Pride flags.

It is understood the PSNI is unaware of any planned protest at Saturday’s event, but said there would be extra police on duty.

Controlled explosions were carried out on devices wrapped in Pride flags during June in Portrush

"Police will have an increased presence in the Portrush area to coincide with planned Pride events,” a spokesperson said.

"This is in response to recent heightened tensions in the area and designed to provide reassurance to the community and deter any potential crime and disorder.”

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite

SDLP Belfast councillor Séamas de Faoite last month criticised those attempting to ratchet up tension in the town.

"As seen with recent protests organised by far-right groups in this area, they have absolutely no support from the local community in what is a welcoming and tolerant place,” he said.

"The actions of a handful of far-right fascists will not ruin what’s set to be a great day in Portrush and I’d urge as many people as possible to come along and send a clear message that hate won’t win in Portrush or anywhere else.”

Causeway Pride has also issued safety advice to those planning to attend, posting a series of information points on their Facebook page.

"As members of the LGBTQIA community, we are very much aware of the hatred and lack of safety we often face,” they said.

“We would like to reassure the public that we have taken every possible step to ensure the safety of all those who are attending our rally this weekend.

“Both private security and the PSNI will be in attendance. We also have qualified first aid responders.

"On the day you’ll be able to spot our marshals by the hi-vis vests they will be wearing and you’ll find them at the rally, the hub and the train station to greet any arrivals.

"If anyone has any questions or concerns, feel free to pm the page of contact safety@causewaypride.co.uk.”