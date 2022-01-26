Independent unionist Claire Sugden ‘less likely’ to join UUP following Doug Beattie tweet storm

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden has said it would be “less likely” she would join the Ulster Unionist Party in the wake of the Doug Beattie tweet storm.

Ms Sugden had previously considered an offer to join the UUP last summer when Mr Beattie took charge of the party as the new leader following Steve Aiken.

On Tuesday the UUP rallied around Mr Beattie after he revealed he considered resigning over a series of historical tweets in which he used misogynistic and racist language.

Ultimately rebuffing the chance to join Mr Beattie in the party last June, Ms Sugden said she found the tweets from Mr Beattie “very disappointing”.

“There very much is a lot of focus on these comments and these attitudes that Doug has expressed in the past. What is sad for me is there is no focus on those actual attitudes,” she told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

“I think moving forward, Doug needs to reflect and take leadership here, because that is the position he is in.

“If you were asking me today would I join his party as opposed to six months ago, I would think it would be less likely. I hope he can pull back from the harm he has caused in the past.”

In another post, Ms Sugden wrote: “I am so very tired. When will politics be about people, rather than politicians, parties and scandal. I appreciate acknowledgment, apologies and willingness to learn from mistakes – we are human.”

Mr Beattie has unreservedly apologised for his past tweets and described himself as feeling “quite broken” by the events.

He insisted he was neither a misogynist or racist, claiming: “That is not who I am.”

On Tuesday the UUP’s sole female MLA Rosemary Barton, deputy leader Robbie Butler said Mr Beattie had the backing of his Assembly team and party officers.

In June Ms Sugden publicly revealed online she was “impressed and very excited” to see what Mr Beattie can do as UUP leader, but said she planned to stay as an independent in the Assembly.

The former Justice Minister said: “For me it’s about my independence and what I have built these past seven years in East Londonderry. NI needs more independents to bring reasoned perspectives & balance – free of party politics.”