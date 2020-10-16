Infrastructure minister condemns firework attack on NI Water worker

Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon has condemned recent attacks on NI Water staff in Belfast and Enniskillen.

It's after an NI Water worker was verbally abused after calling to investigate an odour complaint in Etna Drive in north Belfast. He left shaken and with impaired hearing after being attacked with a firework on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, an NI Water sewage pumping station in Enniskillen was vandalised by a fire started deliberately, causing £20,000 worth of damage. Police are investigating the overnight incident on Wednesday.

Ms Mallon said the incidents were attacks on frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19.

"When handwashing is more important than ever, NI Water staff, contractors and facilities are critical in keeping the taps running and delivering one of the most essential services we have. These attacks are reckless and dangerous, wasting precious money and resources and they must stop," she said.

A spokesperson for NI Water said the attacks prevent staff from continuing with their essential work during challenging times.

Head of Wastewater at NI Water Davy McCullough said the attack at Etna Drive was "appalling and cannot be tolerated".

He said the staff member who was attacked could have faced a more serious injury.

"NI Water staff will only return when an appropriate risk assessment is completed and more importantly, when the team and contractors feel it is safe for them to undertake the work.

"If similar attacks continue, NI Water may not be able to maintain our essential services in this area until it is considered safe for our staff to enter," he said.