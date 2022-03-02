Infrastructure Minister welcomes ‘significant progress’ on £220m A6 project

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with Juan Rodriguez-Altonaga Martinez, Contracts Manager, and Michael Troughton, Project Director on the scheme.

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured Michael Troughton (Project Director) representing the Contractor Joint Venture of Sacyr, Wills Bros Ltd and Somague.

“Significant progress” has been made on a £220m upgrade to the A6, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said.

The flagship dualling scheme is upgrading road infrastructure over 25.5km between Dungiven to Drumahoe.

This includes a bypass of Dungiven with new roundabouts connecting the scheme to the existing road network at either end.

Visiting the site on Wednesday, Minister Mallon said: “The A6 is a strategically important route as it connects the North West to Belfast and beyond so I am delighted to confirm that huge progress that has been made on this vital scheme.

"The existing road carries around 15,000 vehicles per day and with traffic levels continuing to grow, the very significant investment of £220m from my Department will help to address regional imbalance, contribute to the economic development of the area, and bring long-term benefits to road users and local communities.”

Read more Mallon freezes public transport fares to ease impact of rising costs on families

With work starting in September 2018, she added she was pleased to say the project is now “very well advanced” with the earthworks, drainage and all 22 of the structures along the scheme substantially complete.

“The pavement construction is also progressing well with more than 30% of the surface course already laid along the main carriageway,” she said.

“Last year the £189m A6 Randalstown to Castledawson dual carriageway was opened to traffic, and when the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe section is completed this year, approximately three quarters of the Belfast to Derry route will be of dual carriageway standard or better.”

Minister Nichola Mallon is pictured with Juan Rodriguez-Altonaga Martinez, Contracts Manager, and Michael Troughton, Project Director on the scheme.

Ms Mallon said: “As well as improving the standard of carriageway along the A6, both schemes also provide enhanced provision for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists. New park and rides sites are now operational at Drumderg (Toome) and Drumahoe, with a further park and ride site currently under construction at Claudy.

“My officials and the contractor have worked hard to minimise any inconvenience for the public and I want to thank them for all their efforts. I look forward to the completion of this scheme as it will significantly enhance the connectivity of the north-west, improve journey time reliability, reduce journey times and crucially improve road safety.”