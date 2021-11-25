Infrastructure Minister writes to utilities companies to ensure roads are fixed after work carried out on them

The result of works carried out at Chippendale Vale in Bangor earlier this year

The Infrastructure Minister has written to utilities companies asking them to ensure they leave roads in an acceptable condition after they carry out their work.

It comes after the Belfast Telegraph revealed that these companies have failed to fix roads to an acceptable standard after carrying out work on nearly 1,800 occasions in the last two years.

On average, it is estimated the utility firms carry out between 45,000 and 50,000 street works each year.

Under current legislation, utilities companies have a statutory duty to make sure roads are suitably reinstated to agreed standard after they work on them. They remain responsible for the permanent reinstatement for a minimum period of two years, increased to three years for a deep excavation.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon was recently asked whether she would consider reviewing the legislation with a view to extending the reinstatement timeframe to four years. Ms Mallon said she has no such plans, but revealed: "I have recently written to utilities asking them to ensure their work, in particular reinstatements, leaves the road network in a safe and serviceable condition."

Alliance Party infrastructure spokesperson Andrew Muir said more action needs to be taken.

“Rather than merely writing to utilities asking them to buck up their act, the Minister needs to be ensuring the law is used to force an improvement together with exploring new legislative powers that could help end the shambles left on our roads and pavements across Northern Ireland," he said.

According to Department for Infrastructure (DfI) figures, in the 2019/20 financial year there were 1,024 failed inspections on roads after utilities companies had carried out work, and a further 759 failed inspections the following year.

“Utility companies are responsible for the permanent reinstatement of roads to an agreed specification," DfI said.

“When utility companies do not reinstate roads in a satisfactory manner, the Department applies the procedures for inspection of reinstatements and for dealing with reinstatement failures as set out in the Northern Ireland Road Authority and Utilities Committee (NIRAUC) Code of Practice for Inspections.”

Earlier this year, it emerged that just one utilities company has been fined in the last five years for leaving roads in a poor state after carrying out works.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said at the time: “My Department monitors statutory undertaker company performance by carrying out sample inspections of reinstatements and signing lighting and guarding of works as set out in the Northern Ireland Road Authority and Utilities Committee (NIRAUC) Code of Practice for Inspections.

“Improvement notices can be issued for any defects identified during sample inspections and this imposes a requirement on the undertaker to submit an improvement plan.

“Following discussions with my officials on a number of issues, an improvement plan was submitted to the Department by BT (Openreach) in 2020/2021; however this was not prompted by the issuing of an improvement notice.

“I can also confirm that an improvement notice was issued to Virgin Media in 2019/2020 and that no improvement notices were issued in the three years prior to 2019/2020.”

DfI has three inspection categories when it comes to checking reinstatement work. Category A is the inspection of 10% of works in progress, including the inspection of signing, lighting and guarding of the works.

Category B relates to the inspection of 10% of reinstated openings within six months after completion, while Category C is the inspection of 10% of reinstated openings within the three months before the end of the warranty period. The warranty period is usually two years.