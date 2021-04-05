Inga Maria Hauser: Fresh appeal for information ahead of 33-year anniversary of German teenager's death

A fresh appeal for information has been made ahead of the 33-year anniversary of the death of German teenager Inga Maria Hauser.

Inga Maria Hauser was 18 when she was last seen alive on a ferry to Larne in April 1988 before her body was found in Ballypatrick Forest two weeks later.

The murder of the Munich backpacker has never been solved despite numerous campaigns to bring the family justice.

In 2020, the Public Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute two individuals reported in connection with the murder.

Ahead of what will be the 33rd anniversary of the brutal murder, those close to the Hauser family have made a plea for further information into her death, including the daughter of the late SDLP MLA John Dallat.

The former Northern Ireland Assembly Deputy Speaker worked closely with the Hauser family into searching for answers regarding her death and his daughter, the SDLP councillor Helena Dallat O'Driscoll, said the case was one he was working on up until his death.

“The Hauser family has suffered nonstop for over thirty years. Inga Maria was a much loved young woman when she came to Northern Ireland in the late 80s," she said.

"She deserved so much better than to be so callously taken from her family and friends and left in Ballypatrick Forest. People want to see a conclusion to this vicious and ruthless murder.

“Dad’s last piece of work was a press release, written with a frail hand just weeks before we lost him, to mark Inga Maria’s anniversary and to call on those with information about her murder to come forward.

John Dallat at a memorial event for murdered backpacker Inga Maria Hauser

"I am repeating the call for those who know anything about this murder to share that information. I appeal directly to anyone with information to give their account of what they know about what happened on the night of 6 April 1988 when Inga Maria Hauser didn’t take the train from Larne to Belfast as planned, and her body was found two weeks later in Ballypatrick Forest."

Inga Maria Hauser's mother died in 2019, while her father passed away in 2006. Ms O'Driscoll added that further information could lead to a prosecution and said "those involved must be brought to justice".

“Inga’s parents died without any justice for their daughter. She is survived by her sister Friederike and her nephew Viktor who are heartbroken and desperately need closure for their loved one’s brutal killing," she added.

The Hauser family lawyer, Claire McKeegan of solicitor firm Phoenix Law, also added: “The Hauser family are now seeking an inquest to investigate the cold-blooded murder of beautiful Inga Maria.

"In the absence of any criminal prosecution the Coroners Court have a duty to investigate any suspicious death in Northern Ireland. This will represent the first time after 33 years that evidence will be heard and challenged before a court and will offer some hope of getting information and justice for our clients who have suffered irreparable pain since the murder.”