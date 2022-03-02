Initiative allowing NI firefighters to attend cardiac calls halted after union ‘threatened legal action’ against fire service

The wider rollout of Maggie’s Call beyond Carnlough held up over the issue

Firefighters in Carnlough will continue to work on an initiative to attend cardiac calls alongside the Ambulance Service, the chief fire officer has confirmed.

The Assembly heard on Tuesday that work had stopped over potential legal concerns.

Days earlier, Health Minister Robin Swann had announced ‘Maggie’s Call’ in memory of five-year-old Maggie Black who died in December 2021 in Carnlough, Co Antrim, after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

But the rollout of the initiative was suspended after chief fire and rescue officer Peter O’Reilly received correspondence from the Fire Brigades Union which “threatened legal action against Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) if I did not confirm, in writing, that NIFRS would not proceed with the work associated with Maggie’s Call,” he said.

The collaboration between the fire and ambulance services was to see a phased rollout of firefighters trained to co-respond to incidents in remote rural areas where someone had suffered a heart attack.

The move followed a campaign by the Black family, with more than 20,000 signatures also gathered on an online petition.

In a statement, Mr O’Reilly said he received a solicitor’s letter from a firm acting on behalf of the local Regional Committee of the Fire Brigades Union.

Read more Decision to suspend initiative that would see firefighters respond to cardiac calls alongside ambulance service sparks outrage

Despite the legal warning, he said: "I can confirm that the work associated with Maggie’s Call, at Carnlough Fire and Rescue Station, began at 5pm on Saturday 26 February 2022 and continues.

"We are determined to support similar local communities who would also like to see their local community Firefighters answer ‘Maggie’s Call’ and be mobilised to save more lives.

“We will continue to meet with the representative bodies of Firefighters to determine how best to progress ‘Maggie’s Call’ to all NIFRS Fire & Rescue Stations.”

The scheme’s halt has left the Black family “disappointed”, as they expressed surprise over why the scheme cannot thus far be extended.

Maggie's aunt Margaret Quinn said the family were always aware the scheme was going to be a “phased rollout” but said they had been left in the dark about “this stumbling block”.

Ms Quinn explained the family are “still feeling positive” and remain hopeful any issues can be resolved.

“Carnlough was signed off by the NI Ambulance Service on Saturday and went live on Saturday evening,” Ms Quinn said.

“We were always aware it was going to be a phased rollout and other stations needed to be trained up to the same level as Carnlough.

“Other stations across Northern Ireland were to be given the same training, equipment and PPE as Carnlough Fire Station and as far as we are concerned that is still to be the case.

“I am not sure what makes Carnlough different, but maybe there is just a bit of ironing out of policy.

“We weren't aware of this stumbling block it is disappointing to hear the initiative has been stalled.”

She added: “We haven't received any information about this, other than what we have seen in the media. We haven't had any communication from any party describing what may or may not have happened.

“We are really disappointed over the hard work that went into it, particularly as even on Tuesday, people were stopping us in the street saying it was brilliant, now they are going to be stopping us and asking what is going on.

“We do want it to roll out across Northern Ireland and we are still feeling positive it will still happen, but we are just unsure about what the issue is.”

The Fire Brigades Union has been contacted for a response.