Injured footballer driven to hospital in kit van with makeshift hurling stick splint after ambulance wait

The Glen player had to be transferred to hospital in a van on Sunday following a 70-plus minute wait on the pitch

Dominic's brother Connor shared images of the first aid handiwork carried out in Dungiven

A Co Derry GAA player had to be taken to hospital in the back of a van wearing a makeshift splint fashioned from a hurling stick and length of blue pipe after waiting more than 70 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

Despite an ambulance being called, handlers were unable to provide an estimated time of arrival after their initial 70-minute estimate, leading supporters and players at the match to take the decision to transfer him themselves.

After sustaining a broken leg during the game, Dominic Carville lay for over an hour on the pitch at Dungiven, where All-Ireland club finalists Watty Grahams Glen’s reserve side were taking on hosts St Canice’s GAC.

Things were made worse for those trying to help Mr Carville when the call handler revealed there was no medic available to give telephone support and advice on how to look after him while waiting on the ambulance to arrive.

It is understood supporters were able to fashion a makeshift splint for Dominic’s leg using a child’s hurling stick, a length of blue piping and some insulation tape, with blankets used in an effort to keep him warm.

After over an hour waiting on the pitch, supporters and officials took matters into their own hands and Dominic was taken to hospital in the back of the Derry GAA kit van by Dungiven man Colm McGuigan.

Dominic’s brother Connor tweeted a photograph of the first aid’s results and thanked those involved in helping him.

“Thanks to Mary K, Geoffrey, Banty and all at St Canice’s GAC for looking after Dominic today after his leg break,” he said.

“He has a tough recovery ahead but is in capable hands. Some great improvisation to get a splint made from a hurl and some pipe.”

Following the incident, both clubs wished Dominic well with his recovery.

“Best wishes to Dominic Carville who suffered a leg break today in Dungiven. Hoping for a quick recovery. Thanks to all at St Canice’s GAC for their assistance. Much appreciated,” tweeted the Glen club.

“Best wishes and speedy recovery to Dominic Carville who sustained an injury in today’s reserve game,” added St Canice’s.

It comes as the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) advised the public on Monday to expect delays at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, with 60 people waiting in the Emergency Department and a further 38 awaiting admission.

“If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department,” they said.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP.

“Thank you for your ongoing patience and support. Our staff continue to do their very best for you through these challenging times.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has been approached for comment.