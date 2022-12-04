INLA bombing of Droppin Well pub in Ballykelly remembered ahead of 40th anniversary

An INLA bomb at the Droppin Well in Ballykelly left 17 people dead.

An ex-British Army officer who cradled a dying girl in his arms following an INLA bomb attack in Co Londonderry has attended a memorial service ahead of the 40th anniversary.

Former Colonel Bob Stewart was the incident commander on December 6, 1982 when the blast happened at the Droppin Well pub in Ballykelly.

The Conservative MP has previously recalled how six of his own troops from A Company the 1st Battalion the Cheshire Regiment were "blown to bits" in the bar which was popular among young people and off duty soldiers.

They were Stephen Bagshaw, Clinton Collins, Philip McDonough, David Stitt, Stephen Smith and Shaw Williamson.

A total of 17 people – six of them civilians – lost their lives in one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell also attended the service on Sunday to remember those who perished in the attack which he said “should serve as a reminder that there was always an alternative to terrorism”.

"It is important that anniversaries such as the Droppin Well bombing are marked,” he said.

“After 40 years the pain for many of those who witnessed this horrific attack is still fresh.

"I know that Col Stewart has spoken many times about the impact of the murder of his soldiers.”

The MP for Beckenham previously described arriving at the scene shortly after the explosion ripped through the pub at around 11pm.

"I held a girl, who I think was a Catholic, as she died," he recalled.

“She had lost both legs and an arm – she was 18.

I knelt down horrified again and spoke to her.”

Mr Stewart revealed the young girl’s final words in her dying moments after he told her “there has been a bomb”.

“Oh," she replied, before asking if she’d been injured.

“Am I going to die?” she then asked, before being told “I think you are”.

The girl then made one last request: “Will you hold me?”

Mr Stewart said: “I held her and she died within two minutes. I wept. She died in a state of grace.”

He has also recalled how some of the bodies “were just like joints of meat” in the wake of the blast.

Mr Campbell said the innocent people who were murdered in the pub were guilty of nothing other than enjoying a night out.

"Those who lost their lives included teenagers, caught up in a callous and indiscriminate attack,” he added.

"Such actions, like countless other attacks during the Troubles can never be justified and there was always an alternative to setting out with the deliberate aim of causing mayhem and death.

“The warped narrative of those who celebrate such terrorism will continue to be challenged, whether today or in the future.”

The East Londonderry representative was referring to Michelle O’Neill’s comments which provoked a backlash earlier this year.

The Sinn Fein Vice President said there was “no alternative” to the IRA’s armed campaign during the Troubles suggesting that republicans had no choice prior to the Good Friday Agreement.