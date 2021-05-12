Innocent ... now for an apology: Government admits Ballymurphy Massacre victims 'entirely innocent'

The Government last night admitted that those who died in the Ballymurphy Massacre “were entirely innocent”.

The Army was found to have used unjustified force and was held responsible for nine of the 10 deaths in August 1971. None of those killed was found to be a member of a paramilitary group, having a weapon or posing a threat.

Jubilant relatives welcomed the “historic verdict” as Justice Minister Naomi Long led calls for a Government apology.

“We saw how much a similar apology in relation to Bloody Sunday meant to the families there, and I encourage the Government to acknowledge the courage of the Ballymurphy families with a similar statement,” Mrs Long said.

Last night, NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “It is clear that those who died were entirely innocent of wrongdoing.”