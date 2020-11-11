Inoculation delay could cause rash of flu cases at Christmas, doctors warn

Northern Ireland has so far been spared the worst of seasonal flu, but there has been a warning that cases in the community could yet peak in December and January.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA's Northern Ireland GP Committee, said that while the number of cases reported so far this year had been relatively low, fears remain that a slow delivery of the flu vaccination could cause problems in the months ahead.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show there have been no hospital cases with confirmed influenza reported to date and no admissions to intensive care units.

There had been fears that outbreaks of flu combined with rising Covid-19 cases could place the health service under severe pressure.

Concerns remain, however, over the distribution of the flu vaccine, with the Department of Health still awaiting the arrival of new stock.

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the Public Health Agency, said: "Demand for the flu vaccine this year has been phenomenal and we are pleased that people have acted on the call to get it to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

"Flu alone can be a dangerous illness, but with coronavirus also in circulation this year, it is even more important for key groups to get vaccinated.

"Primary care, pharmacy colleagues and trusts have adapted admirably to the challenges of coronavirus to enable key groups to get vaccinated.

"Along with the rest of the UK, we are now reaching full uptake of the allocated stock.

"It is important to note that more than 500,00 doses of flu vaccine have already been distributed in Northern Ireland - an unprecedented number at this stage of a seasonal flu vaccination programme. We have distributed more vaccines in the first few weeks than the entirety of previous flu seasons."

But the temporary pause in the supply of the vaccination for people under 65 announced on October 19 will remain in place until further stock becomes available.

"It is great to see people getting the vaccine in such high numbers, but it does create the unusual situation of pausing some aspects until further supplies become available," explained Dr Waldron.

"I know this will cause some concern for people who are awaiting vaccination, but I would like to provide reassurance that people will still get the vaccine well in time before we anticipate that flu will be circulating widely in the community.

"It also worth noting that the steps we are urging people to take to help protect themselves against coronavirus - maintaining social distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a face covering where appropriate - will also help protect against flu."

Dr Alan Stout said there had been a low circulation of flu so far this year.

"That isn't unusual for November. We usually get it late December and January," he added.

"The initial flu vaccination uptake was exceptionally good, but this has been significantly hampered by the delay in delivery of the full amount of the vaccine, which has meant that the full vaccination programme is far from complete."