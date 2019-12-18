Inquest into Belfast boy Ryan Busa killed by family's dog to be held in February

An inquest into the death of a 10-year-old boy who was mauled by his family's pet dog will take place early in the new year.

Ryan Busa, a pupil at Ashgrove Primary School in Glengormley, died at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on October 15, 2017, as a result of injuries sustained when he was attacked by the family's German Shepherd, called Max, at their home in Queens Avenue in Newtownabbey.

A PSNI investigation into the death was carried out and the boy's father Marek was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder. However, he was later told by the Public Prosecution Service that he would not face any charges.

At Laganside House in Belfast yesterday, Coroner Suzanne Anderson set aside February 10-12 for the inquest, to be held in Newtownards Courthouse.

Mr Busa attended the short hearing, which heard counsel for the coroner Ronan Daly confirm that all disclosures had been received for consideration and for the inquest to proceed at the earliest opportunity.

Seamus McIlroy, acting on behalf of Mr Busa, told the court the only issues raised at the final preliminary hearing in Laganside House yesterday were that the legal aid period for the Busa family had ended six weeks previously and there had been a failure to secure an extension due to a new computer system being installed.

Mr McIlroy said he expected the legal aid issue to be rectified and that the final disclosures received had been considered.

Photos and videos of the dog and Ryan Busa will be presented and the coroner is expected to hear evidence from dog behaviour and medical experts when the full inquest begins.

Details of the police investigation into the death will also be revealed.

Given the amount of evidence to be brought before the hearing, the inquest is expected to last three days.

The coroner adjourned the case until February 10.