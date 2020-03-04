Inquest into death of former IRA man Kevin McGuigan to take place in 2021

He died after being shot at Comber Court in the Short Strand, Belfast, in August 2015.

Kevin McGuigan, pictured with his grandson Ollie, was killed in Belfast in August 2015 (handout/PA)

An inquest into the death of former IRA man Kevin McGuigan Snr will be heard next year.

The father-of-nine was shot at Comber Court in the Short Strand, Belfast, in August 2015.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but he died from his wounds.

Mr McGuigan’s death followed the murder of Jock Davison in the Markets area of the city three months earlier.

Mr Davison was an ex-IRA commander and former friend of Mr McGuigan.

On Wednesday, coroner Paddy McGurgan said the inquest into Mr McGuigan’s death will take place over the first two weeks in May 2021.

Then PSNI chief George Hamilton said at the time that the killing showed the Provisional IRA still existed (PA)

He apologised to the family for the wait, but said they have got the next date in his diary.

He told Belfast Coroner’s Court: “I suspect it might not take two weeks but I am going to book it for two weeks… hopefully we can narrow some of the issues before that.”

The coroner also assured the family, who were present in the hearing room, that he will watch over preparations.

“I will keep an eye on the matter,” he said.

Another preliminary hearing will take place at Belfast Coroner’s Court next month.

Mr McGuigan’s death led then PSNI chief constable George Hamilton to state that the Provisional IRA still existed and some of its members were involved in the murder.

He said there was no evidence the killing was sanctioned by the organisation.

His statement prompted the Ulster Unionists to pull out of the five-party ruling Executive.