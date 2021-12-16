Inquest into death of Jock Davison could be heard in autumn 2022

A preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court heard work remains ongoing on disclosure of material from police and the police ombudsman.

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. Gerard “Jock” Davison as detectives probing the murder of a former IRA commander shot dead in Belfast have said it will be a lengthy investigation (PSNI/PA)

An inquest into the death of senior republican Gerard “Jock” Davison is likely to be heard next autumn.

The 47-year-old was shot dead in the Markets area of the city as he walked to work in May 2015.

Mr Davison had been involved in a personal dispute with other republicans.

A brief preliminary hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Thursday morning was told work is ongoing on the disclosure of materials from police and the police ombudsman.

Coroner Paddy McGurgan suggested the full hearing could take place in August 2022.

Three months after Mr Davison was shot dead, former IRA man Kevin McGuigan was murdered in a gun attack in nearby Short Strand in Belfast.

Mr Davison and Mr McGuigan had been involved in a personal dispute.

Police believe Mr McGuigan’s killers suspected him of involvement in Mr Davison’s death.

However, detectives have said there is no evidence to support that.

Mr McGuigan’s inquest had been due to take place in July, but has been delayed.

Mr McGurgan, who is presiding over both inquests, heard the McGuigan inquest is “at a more advanced stage and in better shape to go first”.

“It had been listed before but wasn’t in a position to proceed,” counsel for the coroner said.

“My instinct is that we’re still at too early a stage in the Davison case to request a listing date yet but obviously we can’t let the matter drag too long, we ultimately wish to move to that position as quickly as possible.”

Mr McGurgan said he hopes to fix a date for the McGuigan inquest during the next preliminary hearing in that case in January, describing it as “almost ready”.

The next preliminary hearing in the Davison case is scheduled for February 25.