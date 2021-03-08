Inquest into death of missing loyalist to be heard in September

Mark Gourley, 36, was reported missing on March 7 2009. He has never been found.

An inquest into the death of missing loyalist Mark Gourley is planned to be heard in September.

The 36-year-old from Glengormley, Co Antrim, was reported missing on March 7 2009.

At the time police described him as a vulnerable individual and said he was on medication when he disappeared.

He has never been found.

Mr Gourley had previously been described in court as a “loyalist foot-soldier”.

A previous hearing at Belfast Coroner’s Court was told that police believe he is dead.

On Monday, Belfast Coroner’s Court heard the inquest has been provisionally listed for September 27.

A further preliminary hearing is set to take place on June 1.

Coroner Paddy McGurgan directly addressed Mr Gourley’s brother who watched the hearing via videolink.

“I’m hoping to have the inquest heard on the week starting September 27,” he said.

“There are disclosure issues to be dealt with. One of those processes is known as a Public Interest Immunity application by the PSNI, and I am listing that for a hearing on September 20 however that date may change once we have received the volume of the material involved.

“If I can deal with that process earlier than September 20, I will facilitate that.”