Inquest into DJ's death hears of 'two main failures'

The use of police restraint in managing a Belfast DJ who died in hospital hours after an incident involving the PSNI should have been the "last thing" on officers' minds, an inquest has heard.

Eric Baskind, a consultant in the use of physical interventions and restraints, made the assessment at the inquest into the death of Gerard McMahon.

The 36-year-old, from Short Strand, became unresponsive while being restrained by officers called to a disturbance in Belfast city centre on September 8, 2016.

Earlier this week the inquest, overseen by Coroner Joe McCrisken, heard the Belfast man was suffering from acute behavioural disturbance (ABD), a condition that should have been treated as a medical emergency.

Despite the efforts of officers at the scene and paramedics, Mr McMahon later passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Mr Baskind explained that he had compiled his findings based on CCTV footage of the incident.

Mr McMahon was discovered in Great Victoria Street wearing only a pair of boxer shorts and behaving erratically, the coroner had been told.

Officers placed him in handcuffs to the front of his body as "he was a danger to himself" before moving him to the steps of the Grand Opera House.

CS spray was later deployed at close range to Mr McMahon, who was on the ground, the inquest was told.

Mr Baskind said that while he approved of how the three officers initially approached Mr McMahon, he had identified "two main failures", the first of which was "not identifying ABD".

He added that Mr McMahon was "already in a seated position" and there was "an opportunity to restrain him in that position."

"Restraint should have been the last thing on the officers' mind," he said.

Mr Baskind accepted, however, that the CCTV footage had no audio, and had poor lighting.

Constable David Hodgins, who helps deliver officer training, said that throughout his career he had not "knowingly, come across someone who had ABD" but officers are confronted by those who drink and take drugs to excess.

Since Mr McMahon's death, the PSNI has introduced mandatory refresher training.

The inquest continues.