'Inseparable' canine sisters Flossie and Pammi on the lookout for a forever home

Two lovable canine sisters are looking for a new owner after being handed to a rehoming centre last month.

"Inseparable" seven-year-old terriers Flossie and Pammi were left with the Dogs Trust after their owner was sadly no longer able to care for them.

While the sisters spent the festive season in kennels, staff made sure they were "spoiled rotten" and even cooked the pair a special dog-friendly Christmas dinner.

Conor O'Kane, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena, said Christmas was always a busy time for the charity. "We generally see a lot of dogs remain in our care over the festive period," he added.

"Right now we have a total of 43 dogs looking for their forever home.

"It might take Flossie and Pammi a little bit longer to find a home because they need to go to a home together, which is a big commitment for potential dog owners.

"However, adopting two dogs comes with a lot of advantages.

"Having two dogs provides companionship, not just for the owner, but for each dog too.

"Having two dogs also means twice the love from your canine companions."

Flossie and Pammi are looking for a quiet home together, one where they can enjoy all the comforts that come with having a permanent owner.

If you believe a dog, or in this case two dogs, is for life, please get in touch with the Dogs Trust.

You can contact the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena on 02825447227, or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena