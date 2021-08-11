Inside George Best’s home: New east Belfast visitor attraction reveals glimpse into icon’s childhood

Wolverhampton Wanderers kit on display at George Best House, George was a childhood fan of the Wolves

Personal family and professional sporting photographs on display at George Best House

16 Burren Way. GEORGE BEST HOUSE OPENS ITS DOORS TO A NEW 60s STYLE VISITOR EXPERIENCE.

A unique new visitor attraction in east Belfast promises to shed a fascinating perspective into the childhood of football legend George Best.

The late Manchester United and Northern Ireland star dazzled fans around the world, but his humble beginnings in the family home in the Cregagh estate is still a source of fascination.

The family home located at Burren Way is already available for visitors to book for overnight stays, having been bought by the EastSide Partnership in 2011 to promote the footballer.

1960s style living room at George Best House

Capped 37 times for Northern Ireland, Best became one of football’s first celebrity figures and was known the world over before his death in 2005 at the age of 59.

Now thanks to a regeneration project by the charity alongside EastSide Tourism, visitors from NI and beyond will be able to experience a glimpse into the 1960s.

The entire house has been refurbished to how it would have looked in 1961 when a fifteen-year-old George left his home to start his remarkable rise in Manchester.

Personal family and professional sporting photographs on display at George Best House

From old school reports, to personal family photos – visitors will be able to learn more about the footballing great and his origins while in the same setting the young Best would have experienced.

The house is filled with the memories and photographs of some of Best’s greatest footballing moments, including winning the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968, also winning the Ballon d’Or in the same year.

Timeline of George Best’s sporting career at George Best House

EastSide Tourism also announced a new audio tour is being developed in partnership with George’s sister Barbara McNarry.

Chris Armstrong from EastSide tourism said: “The retro-refurbishment of George Best House will transport visitors back to the 60s to a very special and important time in George’s life.

“This is a unique experience for fans of George Best.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers kit on display at George Best House, George was a childhood fan of the Wolves

Caroline Bell from TourismNI added: “Tourism NI is delighted to have provided funding from our Experience Development Programme for this very distinctive and engaging experience associated with one of Northern Ireland’s sporting legends.

“It will add to the range and quality of visitor experiences in the east of Belfast and meet the increasing demand for local and authentic tourism offerings.”