Inside Northern Ireland’s first Funeral Festival — ‘Death is a part of life, we can’t change that’

Death comes to us all and, while most of us try to avoid thinking about the inevitable, one group of people are taking a very different approach.

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) recently hosted Northern Ireland’s first funeral festival.

The unusual gathering was staged at Leighinmohr House Hotel in Ballymena.

The charity organised it in an attempt to help de-stigmatise death and give families the tools to discuss it more comfortably.

“People are scared of death, but it is one of the only things that we can be sure will happen, why be scared?” Lisa Wilkinson, a humanist funeral celebrant said.

Some may find the idea of a funeral festival morbid but, according to Sarah McLaughlin, MEAAP’s executive director of health programmes, the elderly community of Ballymena supported the festival.

“Following Covid we did a community consultation where we asked the elderly in the community what they wanted and what did they want to talk about and one of the things they really wanted to talk about was end of life and future planning,” she said.

The festival had stalls representing all aspects of funeral planning and end of life care.

Ms McLaughlin said they decided it was important that the festival provided as many funeral and end-of-life services as possible at once.

Funeral director WJ O'Donnell

“Our staff team came together in a meeting and decided what we really needed to do was bring all the aspects of end of life together under one roof, we wanted to make sure everyone felt comfortable to discuss their questions or concerns in a relaxed environment,” she said.

Ms McLaughlin wants to encourage families to discuss death in an open way.

“It can be awkward for people to discuss, particularly with family, but it is important to talk about so a loved one’s wishes can be fulfilled when they pass,” she said.

The group understands that death can be an uncomfortable and upsetting topic for some, with their lead counsellor Selina Allen on site during the festival to help support anyone who may have become overwhelmed.

But while it can be a sensitive topic, Selina feels it is important to discuss end of life.

“As a counsellor, I think that grief and bereavement is so, so common and people can just get stuck in it and if people knew a bit more and were helped and had support it would be better for everyone,” she said.

Undertaker Colin McIlwaine, from Mullhollands funeral directors, was originally reluctant to attend last month’s funeral festival due to fears it may have been insensitive.

“I was a bit apprehensive but now that I'm here I think it’s actually a great idea because it’s an open area so people can come up and ask the questions they might not feel brave enough to ask ordinarily,” he said.

His advice to anyone with questions surrounding end of life or their funeral is to simply ask them.

“I’m here to answer any questions people have because we want to deliver a funeral the way they would want it, I always say there are no stupid questions.”

He stressed that he supports customers who don’t want a traditional funeral.

Author Hilary Scott

“We try to respect their wishes, no matter what they are. I always use the quote from Thomas Lynch ‘A good funeral gets the dead where they need to go and the living where they need to be,’ that’s a good quote,” he said.

Some elderly have concerns over what will happen to their pets once they have passed away. Both Dogs Trust and Cats Protection attended the festival to help put those concerns to rest.

Both organisations can rehome pets once the owner has passed.

Kristin Mark of Dogs Trust explained: “You can sign up at any point and basically we take in the dog and rehome them — you just need to fill in the forms. It's just a bit about you and mostly about your dog, so we know exactly what they like. It takes away the worry of where your dog is going to go.”

Non-traditional funerals are on the rise throughout Northern Ireland and this was represented in many of the stalls at the festival.

Lisa Wilkinson used her stall to explain humanist funerals.

"I’m here today to show people there are other options to Christian funerals, we offer people the funerals they want in a very respectful way, a funeral that focuses on the person instead of God, we play songs they liked and and talk about the life that they lived, a Humanist funeral celebrates the person and their life,” she said.

She believes death isn’t talked about enough in Northern Ireland, adding: “The only two things in life that is certain is birth and death. We prepare for birth and talk about birth, death should be the same.”

Undertaker WJ O’Donnell brought a range of coffins with him to the festival.

“We have a wide range of coffins for whatever type of funeral you want,” he explained.

“There are coffins that are 100% biodegradable. We are seeing a rise in people that want eco-friendly funerals, we are also seeing a rise in wicker coffins and then of course we offer a wide range of different more traditional coffins.”

He thinks the funeral festival was productive.

NI Hospice representatives

“There’s people here that have come up to me and asked me questions that they have probably been on their minds for a long time and now they finally have the opportunity to ask those questions in a relaxed environment,” he said.

Many people avoid discussing death, not only due to a fear of death but a fear of grief too. There were many organisations at the festival that help support those experiencing grief.

The NI Hospice attended the festival to advise people on how to handle grief and help people prepare their loved ones of their passing.

They stressed how important it is to not shy away from discussions about death and grief, particularly when it comes to children.

Aishlinn Delaney, a representative from the NI Hospice social work team, explained: “Some parents don’t think their child is picking up on what is happening, but children, even babies, can pick up on a change in the households, and we know that children's imaginations run away from them so it is much better to just sit down with them and discuss death and grief, death is a part of life, we can’t change that.”

Author Hilary Scott was at the festival promoting her book ‘One day at a time’, which has 365 daily thoughts and tips to help people overcome grief.

“Grief can be so hard for people to deal with, the goal is to just take it one day at a time,” she said. “And understand that, bit by bit it gets easier and you will over come it.”

MEAAP plans to make the funeral festival an annual event and are actively encouraging other council areas to plan their own funeral festivals.

