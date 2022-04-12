Inspirational Armagh teen with rare genetic condition defies odds to win top educational achiever award

Callum hopes his story will inspire others with disabilities to "never give up"

An Armagh schoolboy with a rare medical condition — the only one of its kind in Northern Ireland – has defied odds to win an award that recognises young people who have overcame barriers to improve their educational prospects.

Callum Miles (17) is the only person in NI currently living with a rare congenital form of Acrocephalosyndactylia, commonly known as Pfeiffer’s Syndrome.

The disorder causes the premature fusion of certain skull bones while in the womb, and this early fusion prevents the skull from growing normally, affecting the shape of the head and face, while also causing other problems, such as difficulty eating and swallowing.

Callum has had over 60 surgeries since he was born, affecting both his personal and academic life, but has proven medical professionals wrong in many ways.

"I was told I wouldn’t be able to go to mainstream school, but I did, and I have gone on to pass all my GSCEs, and I’m now studying for my A-Levels,” said the 17-year-old.

Callum hopes his story will inspire others with disabilities to "never give up"

“I was so scared when I got my exam results letter as I really didn’t want to have failed, but was so proud of myself to see how well I passed everything.

“My doctors told me there’d be a lot of things I couldn’t do when I was older. Things like riding a bike or go swimming. I’ve proved them all wrong.”

Last month, Callum received the Prince’s Trust Ascential Educational Achiever Award for Northern Ireland, and has now been nominated for the overall UK awards, where he will be up against children from Scotland, England and Wales.

As part of his studies at St Patrick’s Grammar in Armagh, the teenager took part in The Prince’s Trust Achieve programme, a two-year initiative delivered in schools to help students learn new skills and improve confidence.

Callum successfully obtained the Level 2 Achieve Award, equivalent to grade B at GCSE.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, his mum Teresa said: “Callum was born in Coventry and was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital because I lived there at the time.

“They said they had never seen a child with such severe Pfeiffer’s [Syndrome] before. It’s very, very rare.

“Callum is exceeding everything that was expected of him. When he was born, doctors said he wouldn’t have a normal life and wouldn’t go to mainstream school, and he wouldn’t grow and develop like anybody else, so what he’s done is amazing.

“He’s not at the end of his journey yet and he’ll always have to have some kind of surgeries to maintain his health. It’s not all plain sailing, but he makes us very proud.”

The young achiever aims to now finish his A-Levels, choosing subjects in Health and Social Care, ICT and Applied Business, and has future plans to go to university and continue his studies.

Callum also hopes to train as a coach so that he can help children and adults with physical needs overcome their fear of getting into fitness and to help improve their physical and mental health.

Mum Teresa added that he’s currently taking driving lessons too, and not only did he receive the prestigious Prince’s Trust award, but also won an award for high achievement in science, as well as his school’s ‘Spirit of St Patrick’s’ award, which he was presented with at his GCSE prize-giving ceremony.

“He just wants to have a normal life. He’s very headstrong and he’s very determined — maybe a wee bit pig-headed like myself, but it’s not a bad trait to have when you want to get things done.” Teresa joked.

The Armagh teen is determined to not let his life be defined by his disability, as he added: “For anyone like me struggling with a disability I just want to say never give up, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.

“Keep pushing and keep trying because that’s what I did and now I can do all sorts of things. Anything is possible.”

Other winners of this year’s Prince’s Trust accolades include Jamie Watton (20) from Castlerock, who has Asperges and received both the Young Changemaker Award — recognising young people who are inspiring others through their personal experience of turning their lives around — and the Marvel Rising Star Award, acknowledging those who have overcome barriers and are now in sustainable employment.

Following a turbulent teenage life, struggles with his mental health and a late Asperges diagnosis, Jamie has since successfully reengaged with education currently furthering his studies, while also working alongside college and his studies supporting adults with learning and or physical disabilities.

Holly Gault (29) from Moira further received the Young Achiever Award after setting up her own business, Holly Gault Pet Services, after being forced to return home from Mexico due to the pandemic.

Holly is deaf and relies on lip reading, and said she has since seen her business go from strength to strength since winning the Young Achiever award.