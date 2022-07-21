Inspirational Co Fermanagh mum hailed for role in changing terminal illness benefits law dies

A Co Fermanagh woman has been hailed as an inspiration following her death aged 43.

Lorraine Cox-Connolly was the driving force behind a change in the law which will help ease the financial burden on terminal illness patients in years to come.

Ms Cox-Connolly, from Derrylin, had been suffering from motor neurone disease.

She launched her campaign after discovering she could not get fast-tracked for support from the social security system as her neurologist was unable to say that her death was expected within six months.

The mother-of-three passed away last Friday following a five year battle against the illness, but her efforts to help change the law have left a legacy for others facing a terminal diagnosis.

Earlier this year Stormont passed the Social Security (Terminal Illness) Bill to improve the support available for those in a similar position by extending the level of benefit support from six to 12 months.

But that came after a legal battle and Owen McCloskey, head of social security at the Law Centre NI and Lorraine’s legal officer, praised her bravery for stepping forward during what was a very difficult and traumatic time for her and her family.

“Myself and everyone else at the Law Centre NI are so deeply saddened to hear about Lorraine’s passing,” said Mr McCloskey

“The Law Centre assisted Lorraine with her legal challenge against the rules surrounding access to social security benefits, for those with a terminal illness. Lorraine had a difficult experience of claiming benefits after she received her diagnosis and she wanted to ensure that no one else had to go through a similar experience.”

Mr McCloskey highlighted the vital contribution Lorraine made to enhancing the lives of others.

“Lorraine’s legal challenge was an vital contributor in changing the law - extending the prognosis criteria from six to 12 months for people with a terminal illness,” he said.

“This change has made such an important difference to terminally ill people across the United Kingdom claiming benefits, including those with Motor Neurone Disease.

“Lorraine was a passionate campaigner and we would like to pay tribute to her bravery and determination. She stepped forward during an impossibly difficult period in her life to challenge a law which impacts people at a tragic time in their lives. She has helped to secure a fundamental change and we are so thankful for her courage”.

The bill was brought forward by the Law Centre NI on behalf of Ms Cox-Connolly when she found she was still required to look for work months after she had been medically retired because of her condition.

She was cared for throughout her illness by Maurice Connolly, who paid tribute to her courage at Requiem Mass last Sunday.

“It was plain to be seen from the amount of people who were at the graveside afterwards, she was a very popular girl,” he said .

Originally from Moyne in Co Longford, Mr Connolly said Ms Cox-Connolly was loving mother to their three children Ethan (16), Soarcha (14) and Lewis (9).

There were further tribute from the ‘Leg It For Lorraine’ fundraising group and the Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts where she was a former student.