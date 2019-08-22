Institute chairman's daughter Danielle Anderson found in Berlin

The daughter of Institute FC Chairman Bill Anderson has been found in Berlin.

The Londonderry club issued an appeal for help on social media on Tuesday after Danielle Anderson went missing.

She had last been seen in a restaurant at Berlin Schonefeld Airport on Sunday after missing a flight to Belfast.

The Anderson family released a statement through Institute FC thanking everyone who helped in the search for Danielle.

"Danielle Anderson has been found in Berlin. She is physically well," the statement read.

"The family would like to thank everyone who helped highlight that Danielle was missing and all those who helped in the search."