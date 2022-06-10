Institute’s Riverside stadium faces demolition as club seeks new Waterside home

Planning permission has been approved to demolish Institute Football Club’s Riverside Stadium and return the land to greenfield use.

The Drumahoe ground was destroyed in the floods of August 2017 and the club was unable to return after an infestation of Japanese knotweed.

The team, which plays in the NIFL Championship, now hosts home fixtures at Derry City FC’s Brandywell.

‘Inst’ applied to Derry City and Strabane council to have the stadium demolished in January 2022.

The Planning Committee was told that approving demolition would be the “first step in assisting the club on their journey” to find a suitable alternative in the Waterside area.

Mark McIvor, who spoke on behalf of the club, he said: “In terms of the club, they are a community club. Obviously they have been operating from the application site at Drumahoe since 1980 and over that period of years they have been heavily invested, building the stadium up from what was originally a grass pitch to what it is today with four stands.

“It was suitable for Irish League football and obviously the club were devastated by the floods in 2017 and failure thereafter to get suitable flood insurance.

“What that has effectively called into question is the future viability and sustainability of the club operating from that site so any further investment into this stadium was rendered impossible. The club made the difficult decision on the back of those circumstances and with one eye on protecting the long term viability of the club to look elsewhere within the city, particularly the Waterside area, for a suitable alternative site.

“Getting this planning permission to commence demolition and return those lands back to their original use would be the first step in assisting the club with their journey. Currently they are sharing the Brandywell Stadium but ultimately they want to return to the Waterside area.”

Committee Chair, Councillor John Boyle spoke of the ‘degree of mixed emotions’ for club supporters.

Members agreed to approve the application.