‘Insufficient independent evidence’ for further action on East Belfast FC sectarianism claims

The club have welcomed a decision taken by the NI Amateur League not to progress the matter.

A lack of ‘independent evidence’ has resulted in no further action being taken in relation to claims of sectarianism against an east Belfast football club, the NI Amateur Football League (NIAFL) has said.

East Belfast FC had been subject to a league investigation following claims of sectarian abuse being directed at members of Immaculata FC during a match on March 4 2023.

A statement from the west Belfast club claimed players and coaches had been taunted following a last minute East Belfast FC goal.

The club’s statement said players had been subject to “abhorrent sectarian abuse” including being repeatedly called “Fenian b*****ds” while leaving the field.

"Throughout the game there were numerous threats to one individual player that they “would get him done,” added the statement..

"After East Belfast scored in the last minute, our players and staff were subjected to sectarian abuse with their supporters invading the pitch to taunt our players.

"Then, a series of altercations had broken out resulting in various players and staff being assaulted. This kind of treatment is disgusting and should be a thing of the past.”

The incident was reported to the NI Amateur Football League who in a statement given to the Belfast Telegraph said they would be taking no further action.

"The League Management Committee considered the matter at their last meeting and decided that, as there was insufficient independent evidence, no further action would be taken at this time,” said Chairperson Mr Terry Pateman.

East Belfast FC had disputed the allegation last month, and have now welcomed the decision taken by the NIAFL.

"East Belfast FC welcome the Northern Ireland Amateur Leagues decision to clear us of the serious and malicious accusations made by Immaculata FC towards our club,” said a spokesperson.

“The club’s name has been trailed through the mud on social media without any evidence. We are happy we can now draw a line under this matter and continue the great work we are doing.

“East Belfast FC are a club open to those from any and all religious, social, community and racial backgrounds without discrimination.”

Immaculata FC have been contacted for comment.