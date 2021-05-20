‘Insulting’: PM’s apology for Ballymurphy massacre angrily rejected by victims

The families of the Ballymurphy victims have rejected a formal House of Commons apology by Boris Johnson for how the investigations into the massacre were handled.

The apology comes a week after a coroner ruled the 10 people killed in August 1971 were “entirely innocent”.

The Army was found to be responsible for nine of the 10 deaths, which included a mother-of eight and a Catholic priest.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Mr Johnson read out the names of the victims who died in west Belfast 50 years ago and then proceeded to apologise for the pain the families have suffered since. “On behalf of successive governments and to put on the record in this house, I would like to say sorry to their families for how the investigations were handled and for the pain they have endured since their campaign began almost five decades ago,” Mr Johnson said.

“No apology can lessen their lasting pain. I hope they take some comfort in the answers they have secured and in knowing that this has renewed the Government’s determination to ensure in future that other families can find answers with less distress and delay.”

The families had received a letter of apology from Mr Johnson last week, after he faced criticism for not having spoken in Parliament following the historic inquest verdict.

Relatives angrily rejected Mr Johnson’s letter expressing his personal sorrow for the “terrible hurt that has been caused” by the deaths, following an apology from Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Johnson also told the House of Commons: “We are committed to introduce legislation in this session (of Parliament) to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and to introducing a fair package for veterans to protect them, as I’ve said many times before, from unfair vexatious litigation when no new evidence has been brought forward.”

Responding to the apology, John Teggart, whose father Daniel was one of those killed in Ballymurphy, said it was “totally unacceptable” and he “personally rejects it”.

He said Mr Johnson’s apology should have focused on “our loved ones who were murdered” and not how the investigation was handled.

“He has annoyed the families again and with no prior warning,” Mr Teggart added.

Another of the Ballymurphy victims, John Laverty, was the uncle of Mary Kate Quinn, who said Mr Johnson had once more “put his foot in it” and not allowed the families to grieve.

“The fact that he did not apologise for the killings of our loved ones but apologised on how the investigations were handled just adds insult yet again,” Ms Quinn added.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described the apology as “too little, too late” and said Mr Johnson should have met the families face to face in Belfast.

“I don’t know why he couldn’t make a proper apology to the families last week when he had many, many opportunities,” the Foyle MP added.

“He didn’t actually apologise for their loved ones being killed by British soldiers. I just think it was frankly insulting to the victims.”

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said Mr Johnson has added insult to injury.

“I don’t think he has delivered anything that approximates a sincere or complete apology,” she said.

“For so long as he is not capable of verbalising the truth of what happened on that day, and naming it and saying it out loud, I think we have a problem.

“The bigger problem beyond that is that Boris Johnson and his government are determined to deliver an amnesty for British soldiers and that is unacceptable to the Ballymurphy families, to many other families who still await truth and justice.”

A meeting between deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and the Prince of Wales on his two day visit to Northern Ireland was deemed “not possible” by the Sinn Fein vice-president, following the Ballymurphy inquest verdict.

It is thought the recent ruling played a role in Ms O’Neill’s decision, because of Prince Charles’s position as colonel-in-chief of the Army’s Parachute Regiment.

DUP MP for East Londonderry Gregory Campbell said the decision was “a step backwards” for Sinn Fein.

“I want to move Northern Ireland forward by building a shared future, yet such regressive politics, as apparently displayed by the deputy First Minister, will only lead Northern Ireland backwards,” he said. “This action is another act of disrespect for those living in Northern Ireland who support the Royal Family.”