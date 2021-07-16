Interim vaccine certificate to cover those travelling from NI next week

An interim vaccine certificate is available before the launch of an app in Northern Ireland next week.

An interim vaccine certificate option has been launched to cover those travelling from Northern Ireland next week.

An app-based certificate for Northern Ireland is due to be launched next week, but the interim process will allow those travelling between July 20 and 25 to download a certificate and QR code at home which offers protection against fraud.

Anyone travelling after July 25 is advised to wait until the launch of the app.

The Department of Health say the interim process will make it easier and quicker for people to access their certificate without having to collect them in person.

Applications for those travelling on Monday July 19 however will not be processed after 5pm today.

Hard copies of certificates can still be requested over the phone on 0300 200 7814 from Tuesday, but anyone travelling should take into account it may take up to 10 days to process.

Travellers are advised to check the latest guidelines may still need to follow testing and isolation requirements on their return to Northern Ireland, and should check the latest requirements.

Details of how to apply for the interim scheme are available here: www.nidirect.gov.uk/interim-proof-vaccination-document