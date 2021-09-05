International DJs to play free music event at Belfast's Ormeau Park for Covid vaccine campaign

Gig will promote awareness of Covid vaccination says Robin Swann and Deirdre Hargey

Belsonic at Ormeau Park in 2019. The Emerge event will also be staged at the site

A music event featuring an all-star line-up of international DJs to encourage young people to get vaccinated will take place at Ormeau Park later this month.

Entrance to Emerge will be free – but anyone going will need to have had both their vaccination jabs, or one jab and a negative lateral flow test.

On the line-up are artists Alan Fitzpatrick, Eats Everything and Mella Dee.

The event is being organised by the team behind Belsonic and Shine and will take place on September 17.

It was announced on Sunday by Health Minister Robin Swann and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

This month will see a concerted drive to encourage vaccination of young people – including students in higher and further education.

More than 70% of 18-29-year-olds in NI have now had at least one vaccine jab.

Emerge is also an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on younger people and the sacrifices they have made, the Departments of Health and Communities said.

The event has received £75,000 in joint funding from both departments.

Admission to Emerge will depend on your vaccination status. Those attending will need to have been fully vaccinated – with the second dose at least 14 days in advance of the event – or have had one jab plus a negative lateral flow test.

Tickets to the event are free, although there is a £2 booking fee, £1 of which will go to Vaccinaid, the Unicef charity which improves access to vaccinations in the developing world.

Mr Swann said: “I very much welcome this initiative by a leading concert promoter to stage this special event.

“Intensive efforts are continuing to encourage more of our younger people to get vaccinated. I have no hesitation in supporting the raising of awareness through a high profile event of this nature.”

Walk-in vaccination clinics are continuing at different locations across Northern Ireland.

Ms Hargey said: “We have asked an awful lot of our younger people over the last 18 months. A live gig is a fantastic way to acknowledge their immense contribution.

“I also welcome the co-operation between my Department and the Department of Health to help make this happen.

“We all want to get normality back – including a full return of live music and other arts events. Vaccination is vital to that.”