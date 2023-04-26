International police arrest wanted man in Portadown

Police have arrested a man, aged in his 40s, who is wanted in Romania to serve a three-year sentence for multiple driving offences including no driving licence and using forged documents.

The man was detained in Portadown today (Wednesday) on a Romanian extradition warrant and will appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court later today.

Constable Willie Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “This is another example of our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."