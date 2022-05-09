International students in Northern Ireland transfer £105k to scammers posing as Chinese officials

Two international students studying in Northern Ireland have been conned out of £105,000 in total after being targeted by scammers.

Fraudsters are now beginning to target local universities after one international student transferred £70,000 to a person posing as a Chinese police officer.

Another student was threatened with prison if they did not transfer £35,000 into an account after getting a call from a fraudster claiming to be from what they said was the ‘Chinese Embassy’.

Chair of Scamwise NI Partnership, PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock, said: “Sadly, this is a new version of a scam we have seen before, where fraudsters pose as police officers or government officials to con people out of money, now the criminals are posing as international police officers and government officials to target international students.

“The huge sums of money lost by these students are eye watering but, unfortunately, all the criminals see is their gain.

“I believe other students, both here and elsewhere in the UK, may have received these calls and could have lost substantial amounts of money,” he said.

Police and local universities are now working together to raise awareness of scams.

Superintendent Pollock said scammers will stop at nothing to trick their victims out of money.

He said: “The easiest way to stop it is to apply these five rules — always hang up the call immediately; always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details; never call the number back; never click on links in text, or respond to unsolicited texts; never ever transfer money to another account.

“So, it’s important to make clear you should never transfer money to another account having received a call from someone you do not know. Hang up the call.”

If you have been a victim of a scam, report it to police on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Information and advice is also available on the ScamwiseNI website.