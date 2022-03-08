International Women’s Day: NI politicians encourage women to ‘break the bias’

Northern Ireland politicians have shared positive messages about “breaking down barriers” as women in leadership roles who want to inspire the next generation.

International Women’s Day is a global day about working to create a gender equal world which is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

On Twitter Michelle O’Neill shared a video talking about being a mother at 16 years of age and the stigma that was attached to that.

“But I wasn’t prepared to accept that. I wanted to change things, I didn’t think that was good enough and I wasn’t going to allow anybody to pigeonhole me.”

The Sinn Fein MLA spoke about becoming active in politics to address the “injustices” she could see in her community.

She explained how nervous she was giving her first speech as deputy Mayor in her local council.

The Mid Ulster representative spoke of the importance of positivity: “Everyday whenever you’re mean to yourself, you have to also say what good did I do today. And be positive about our contributions.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart posted on Twitter: “On #InternationalWomensDay I am wishing Heidi Crowter, one of the most courageous young ladies I know every success as she goes to the Court of Appeal today to protect the lives of the unborn.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

On Instagram former DUP leader Arlene Foster celebrated “strong Independent women” including her daughter saying: “May we be them and may we raise them. So proud of this woman, my beautiful daughter.”

In a joint video Green Party MLAs Clare Bailey and Rachel Woods said “breaking the bias” – the theme of the day this year - is about tackling discrimination and stereotypes

Ms Bailey spoke about a Safe Zone Bill to ensure there are safe spaces around abortion clinics in Northern Ireland to end a “deliberate campaign of harassment”.

As a member of the justice committee, Ms Woods said she has worked hard to protect victims and survivors of domestic abuse, stalking and sexual offences.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

SDLP Deputy Leader Nichola Mallon paid tribute to female staff at the Department for Infrastructure and reflected on this year’s theme.

She said: “For me this means calling out gender bias, seeing women push the boundaries, celebrating women’s achievements, breaking stereotypes and forging equality in our society.”

The video features MOT examiner Tyler Cartin who said that customers visiting the centre are delighted to see female representation in such a male dominated field.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Her party colleague Cara Hunter also said: “Great to see @niassembly showcasing the milestones of women entering politics in Northern Ireland’s history. Lots of progress made, but definitely more to do.

“My advice to young women across the political spectrum entering politics would be to “go for it!”