International Women’s Day: Northern Ireland women urged to ‘stand up and fight back’

The Northern Ireland’s International Women’s Day March returns to its traditional route along Royal Avenue to a rally at Belfast City Hall this Saturday as women are encouraged to ‘Stand Up and Fight Back.’

Hundreds of people from across Northern Ireland will descend on Belfast City Centre for the colourful IWD annual celebrations.

The march down Royal Avenue returns for the first time since 2020 after an online event in 2021 and a static rally in 2022 due to Covid restrictions.

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign global theme is Embrace Equality, but the organisers of the Belfast event have chosen their own slogan that reflects the struggle for rights in Northern Ireland.

‘Stand Up – Fight Back’ is a call to action against increasing misogyny in the streets, online, the workplace and the home.

Helen Crickard of Reclaim the Agenda, organisers of the annual march and rally, said the event was the culmination of a year of relentless campaigning against sexual harassment, misogyny and inequality.

Helen said: “We have selected this theme because we embrace equality all year round.

“For IWD 2023, we chose ‘Stand Up – Fight Back’ as a strong call for action reflecting that we’ve had enough. The cost of living crisis has had a major impact and we are calling on people to show the government and society that women are fighting back against oppression and austerity.”

Marchers and supporters will gather at Writer’s Square at 11am, heading along Royal Avenue to the beat of samba drums for speeches at Belfast City Hall at 12.30pm. A celebration event including food, music and dancing will be held afterwards at 2 Royal Avenue.

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission is calling for action to tackle online violence against women today, International Women’s Day

The NIHRC is highlighting the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online gender-based violence.

Violence against women including in an online environment can take many forms, including cyber abuse and harassment, cyber stalking, revenge porn, as well as threats of physical harm.

According to research, 58% of young women have experienced gender-based online harassment.​

Alyson Kilpatrick, Chief Commissioner of Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission said: “It is crucial that digital spaces are a safe and empowering place for everyone, including women and girls.

“The Commission supports recommendations in the Istanbul Convention that encourages the information and communication technology sector to implement policies and self-regulatory standards to prevent violence against women and to enhance respect for their dignity.”