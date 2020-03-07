International Women's Day: Orangewomen's history on show

Grand mistress Joan Beggs joins senior Orangewomen in looking over some of the artefacts on display

To coincide with International Women's Day, the Orange Order has unveiled an exhibition tracing the history of Women's Orange lodges in Ireland and throughout the world.

There are currently 90 women's lodges in Ireland alone.

Entitled 'In the name of the Sisterhood', the exhibition at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast until May 30 reveals the history of those associations and the women whose ideals forged them.

Grand mistress of the Loyal Association of Orangewomen of Ireland Joan Beggs said: "I hope that many people, both within our association and outside, come to see it and learn a bit about the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland."